Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NeoGames S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGames in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

