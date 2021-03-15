Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 80,420 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $111.84 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Q2 by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

