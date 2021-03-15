Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Williams Companies, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.