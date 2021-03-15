Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.66 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.