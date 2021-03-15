Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 51.0% in February

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QH stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

