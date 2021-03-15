Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.67.

QDEL opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.48. Quidel has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

