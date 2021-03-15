QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.39% of QuinStreet worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. 13,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.