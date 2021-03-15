Quiztok Reaches Market Cap of $46.88 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and $49.08 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,381,702 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

