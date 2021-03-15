RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $22.29 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $547.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

