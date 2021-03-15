Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Hits $31.89 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $37.28 or 0.00065913 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00095169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00569137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

