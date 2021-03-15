Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $990,512.29 and $245,564.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

