Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $9.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

