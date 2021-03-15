Raymond James Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.83. 417,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,098. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

