Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,213 shares of company stock worth $24,896,738. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

RJF opened at $119.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.