Raymond James Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$4.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HWX. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.90.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The firm has a market cap of C$914.76 million and a PE ratio of -58.63.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

