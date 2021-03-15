Raymond James Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $480.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.60.

TFX stock opened at $423.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $425.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

