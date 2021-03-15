Raymond James Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$114.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.86.

LSPD opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.24 billion and a PE ratio of -82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.87. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

