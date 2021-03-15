Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AtriCure (ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

2/24/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

1/29/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2021 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.81 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,609 shares of company stock worth $19,918,871. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

