Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):

3/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €224.00 ($263.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Allianz was given a new €224.00 ($263.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €213.90 ($251.65) on Monday. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €187.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

