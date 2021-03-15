Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $446.84 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $446.84 million and $602.29 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.30 or 0.00656540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.