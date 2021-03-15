Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in ANSYS by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 106,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $316.88 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.87 and a 200-day moving average of $342.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.