Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,582 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $229.45 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.