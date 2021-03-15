Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $853,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

