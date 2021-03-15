Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $861,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 134,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,171 shares of company stock valued at $28,624,200. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

