Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $524.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.40. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

