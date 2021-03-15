Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $172,905,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.13 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

