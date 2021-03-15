Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.89 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

