Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

