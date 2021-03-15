Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.