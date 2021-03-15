Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.49. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average is $280.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.