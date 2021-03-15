Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

