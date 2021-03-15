Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $354.73. 11,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,038. The company has a market capitalization of $335.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

