Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,402,000. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.81 on Monday, reaching $164.88. 19,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

