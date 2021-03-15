Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,971 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,625. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $152.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

