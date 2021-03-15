Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $90.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.53 million to $92.24 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $380.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.03. 54,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $402.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.