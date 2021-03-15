Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,242,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,892 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $197,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

