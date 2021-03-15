Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

RS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,112. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $154.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.