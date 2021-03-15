Ren (REN) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $120.11 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00049072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00656521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00071356 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025779 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00035483 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

