Renaissance Group LLC Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.58. 148,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

