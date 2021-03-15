Renaissance Group LLC Sells 5,058 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,001,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.36. 32,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

