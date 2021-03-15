Renaissance Group LLC Sells 6,215 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,240. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.