Renaissance Group LLC Trims Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $205,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,654. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

