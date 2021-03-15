Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 121,800 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

