Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Territorial Bancorp worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBNK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

