Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Avnet worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avnet by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 187,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avnet by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avnet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.