Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of News by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $24.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.