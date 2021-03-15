Renasant Bank Acquires Shares of 4,197 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,085,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NYSE:UBER opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.