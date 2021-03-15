Renasant Bank Invests $202,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE DFS opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

