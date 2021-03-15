Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $46.06 on Monday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

