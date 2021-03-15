Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.09

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 3507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

